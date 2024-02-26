Visa-free policy drives number of high-purchasing Kazakhstani tourists to Thailand

The Thai cabinet has approved an extension of the temporary visa exemption for visitors from Kazakhstan until 31 August 2024. The current visa-exemption scheme for Kazakhstan has been in effect since 25 September 2023 and will be valid until 29 February 2024. The Cabinet extended the visa-free policy for Kazakhstani visitors as they are increasingly traveling to Thailand.

According to the statistics of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, 172,282 Kazakhstanis visited Thailand in 2023; the average spending per person per trip was approximately 75,080 baht, which means they are considered high-purchasing tourists. (PRD)
































