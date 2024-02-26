Visa-free policy drives number of high-purchasing Kazakhstani tourists to Thailand

By Pattaya Mail
The Cabinet extended the visa-free policy for Kazakhstani visitors as they are increasingly traveling to Thailand.

The Thai cabinet has approved an extension of the temporary visa exemption for visitors from Kazakhstan until 31 August 2024. The current visa-exemption scheme for Kazakhstan has been in effect since 25 September 2023 and will be valid until 29 February 2024. The Cabinet extended the visa-free policy for Kazakhstani visitors as they are increasingly traveling to Thailand.

According to the statistics of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, 172,282 Kazakhstanis visited Thailand in 2023; the average spending per person per trip was approximately 75,080 baht, which means they are considered high-purchasing tourists. (PRD)













