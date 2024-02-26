Panida Khueanjinda crowned Miss Thailand 2024

Chiang Mai native Panida Khueanjinda has been crowned Miss Thailand 2024, emerging victorious among 34 contestants in the competition held at MCC Hall, The Mall Ngamwongwan.

A graduate of the Faculty of Fine Arts in Chiang Mai and former Miss Grand Nakhon Phanom 2022, Panida now holds the nation’s 55th Miss Thailand title. Along with the “Sai Yai Phuk Phan” crown from GODDIAMONDS, Panida received the official wand, flowers, a cash prize of 800,000 baht, a one-year free stay in an Asset Wise condominium, and additional sponsor gifts.







During the competition on Sunday (Feb 25), Panida shared her vision to promote self-worth, highlighting its importance or individuals who feel overlooked or defeated. Her response in the question and answer segment emphasized the value of embracing happiness to achieve authenticity.

The first and second runners-up were Pornsirikul Puata from Prachuap Khiri Khan and Atitiya Benjapak from Nakhon Ratchasima, respectively.







As Miss Thailand 2024, Panida is set to participate in numerous charitable initiatives, embodying the virtues of modern Thai women. She has expressed a desire to be a societal advocate, focusing on enhancing basic education and acting as a cultural ambassador to boost tourism.

The next Miss Thailand pageant will be hosted in Chonburi in 2025. (NNT)





































