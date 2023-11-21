Visa-free period might lead to businesses bringing in Chinese beggars to earn income in Thailand

Immigration officers have arrested another Chinese beggar dressed as a student, bringing the total foreign beggars apprehended to six in only a few days.

It is suspected to be part of an organized operation after reports from citizens described similar begging activities in tourist cities.







Gunnathat Pongpaiboonwet, better known as Gun Jompalang disclosed the progress in tracking the case of the Chinese beggar gang, saying the latest arrest took place in Bangkok’s Saladaeng area. He raised concerns that those caught might only be deported without further consequences.

He revealed that last night (Nov 20), various related agencies, including metropolitan police, DSI, immigration bureau, and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security expanded the investigation to trace the roots of the operation. This is not limited to Bangkok, as reports have also emerged from other provinces such as Chiang Mai and Rayong, suggesting a widespread issue impacting the country’s image.







The money collected by these beggars is surprisingly substantial, reaching up to 10,000 baht per person per day. From the available information, a total of nine foreign beggars have accumulated 2-3 million baht per month. This estimation only includes those who have been found, and the actual figure may be higher, he said.

Meanwhile, three more beggars remain unapprehended. He has images and their locations and believes they will be captured soon.

He suspects that this operation is significant, with nearly 10 foreign beggars identified in just three days. He questions whether the current visa-free period might lead to the establishment of a business bringing in these beggars to earn an income in Thailand.

In Bangkok, statistics indicate the highest number of beggars in tourist areas such as Lumpini, Sukhumvit, and other provinces like Chonburi and Chiang Mai. Cambodian nationals are the predominant group found engaging in begging activities.







According to data from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, between October 2014 and October 2023, a total of 7,158 beggars were integrated into the system, with 4,685 being Thai and 2,473 being foreigners (as of Nov 21).

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of those entering Thailand multiple times and engaging in begging activities. (TNA)

























