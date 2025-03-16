Thai Foreign Ministry responds to US visa restrictions after repatriation of 40 Uyghurs to China

BANGKOK, Thailand – The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Thai officials following the repatriation of 40 Uyghurs from Thailand to China on February 27, 2025. The decision, announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, applies to current and former Thai government officials deemed responsible for or complicit in the deportation. The restrictions also extend to some family members under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act. The US Department of State stated that the measure represents Washington’s opposition to the forced return of Uyghurs and other ethnic or religious minorities to China, where they may face persecution.







The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, responded with a statement reaffirming Thailand’s long-standing alliance with the United States, describing it as rooted in mutual respect and shared interests. The ministry acknowledged the US policy announcement and stated that the Thai government had received formal assurances from China regarding the safety of the repatriated Uyghurs. It noted that Thailand has engaged in diplomatic discussions with concerned nations and remains committed to humanitarian principles. The statement also highlighted Thailand’s history of providing refuge to displaced individuals.



The US government’s response has sparked global debate, with reports from Reuters and Thailand’s TNN News Agency indicating increasing criticism of Washington’s stance. Observers have compared Washington’s immigration policies under President Donald Trump, who recently issued an executive order ending the “humanitarian parole” program introduced under former President Joe Biden. This policy change could lead to the deportation of 1.8 million individuals, including 240,000 Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Afghanistan. TNN News Agency reported that discussions on social media, particularly on the Facebook page of Reuters, have criticized Washington’s stance as contradictory, given its simultaneous mass deportations. TNN also noted that the removal of Ukrainian refugees could begin as early as April 2025, although the White House has stated that no final decision has been made.







In Thailand, Associate Professor Dr. Somchai Phakphasnvivat, an independent economist and political analyst, provided insight into the issue during an interview with TNN News Agency. He stated that Thailand’s decision was based on humanitarian concerns and legal obligations, while also taking into account China’s formal guarantees. Dr. Somchai suggested that the visa restrictions could be tied to broader US trade policies, as Washington has been reviewing measures affecting countries with trade surpluses, including Thailand. He added that, regardless of Thailand’s decision, international scrutiny was unavoidable.



Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Ras Chaleechan has also addressed the issue, posting on his official Facebook page that many Americans themselves have been critical of their government’s approach. He pointed to widespread discussions questioning Washington’s consistency in applying human rights policies. Ras reiterated that Thailand’s decision followed humanitarian principles and legal considerations, adding that indefinite detention of the Uyghurs was not a viable alternative. As diplomatic discussions continue, both Thailand and the United States continue to cooperate on the matter while navigating policy differences. (NNT)























