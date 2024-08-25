Virologist advises mpox vaccines only necessary for high-risk groups, not for general population

Dr. Yong Poovorawan, a virologist at Chulalongkorn University, has advised that mpox vaccines are only necessary for high-risk groups rather than the general population. He explained that the disease, recently declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), is less contagious than COVID-19 and primarily spreads through physical or sexual contact.

High-risk groups include homosexual men, those engaging in casual sex, and individuals who have traveled to areas where the disease is prevalent. Dr. Yong also mentioned that adults and elderly people vaccinated against smallpox, especially those born before 1980, already have partial immunity to mpox.







One of Dr. Yong’s fellow researchers, Dr. Opass Putcharoen has also expressed support for this recommendation, noting that people in high-risk groups should receive two doses of the mpox vaccine. However, those who were previously vaccinated against smallpox generally do not require the mpox vaccine unless they have been in close contact with an infected person. In such cases, a single dose is advised to boost their immunity.

The mpox vaccine is available at a cost of 2,200 baht for an intramuscular injection and 8,500 baht for a subcutaneous injection. Dr. Opass mentioned that more people have been registering for vaccinations, and the research center administered 400 doses between March and August of this year. (NNT)





































