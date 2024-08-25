Man arrested for setting brother’s wife on fire in jealous rage

BANGKOK, Thailand – A man has been arrested, on 25 August, for setting his brother’s wife on fire, leaving her in critical condition, after becoming enraged when she distanced herself from him, despite his demands for a three-way relationship.

On the afternoon of 22 August, a woman identified as Ms. Nan was doused with alcohol and set on fire by Mew, a 27-year-old man, outside a residence in the Soi Bang Khae 4 neighborhood of Bangkok. Neighbors and family members of the suspect rushed to extinguish the flames before rescue teams from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation and Bang Phai Hospital emergency services arrived and transported her to the hospital.







Police from Phetkasem Police Station found an alcohol bottle filled with flammable liquid at the scene, while the suspect fled immediately.

Recently, Pol. Col. Pramote Chanboonkaew, superintendent of Phetkasem Police Station, led an investigation that resulted in the arrest of Mew, who was apprehended at the Southern Bus Terminal in Taling Chan, Bangkok, while trying to escape. Mew confessed to the crime, admitting that he had previously been convicted of sexual assault on a minor and had recently been released from prison.



He explained that after his release, he met Ms. Nan, who was married to his younger brother. Despite his brother’s awareness of the affair, they continued their secret relationship. However, when Mew suspected that Ms. Nan was trying to distance herself, he flew into a rage. He drove to her location on a motorcycle, doused her with alcohol, set her on fire, and fled the scene.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and is in police custody awaiting further legal proceedings.

Ms. Nan remains in critical condition at Siriraj Hospital with severe burns covering more than 30% of her body. She is still in the intensive care unit under close medical supervision. Once doctors determine it is safe, investigators plan to interview her for further legal action. (TNA)















































