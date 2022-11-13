‘Vijit Chao Phraya’ lighting extravaganza opens in Bangkok at 6 locations – activities and show schedules here

The first ever ‘Vijit Chao Phraya’ lighting extravaganza, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in cooperation with public and private sector partners, officially opened last night and will run until Sunday, 27 November, at six landmarks along the Chao Phraya River with enchanting night-time illumination, light shows, and projection mapping displays.







Taking place at Rama VIII Bridge, Wichai Prasit Fort, Wat Kalayanamit, Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge (Memorial Bridge), River City Bangkok, and ICONSIAM, the event aims to accentuate the exciting ambiance and colourful vibe of the famous waterway and create business opportunities for dinner cruises, boat tours, hotels, and riverside restaurants in the Thai capital.







Tourists can choose to enjoy enchanting night-time illumination, light shows, projection mapping displays, and cultural performances at these locations, or across from each venue on the opposite side of the river, as well as from a cruise along the river itself.

TAT has organised the Vijit Chao Phraya event in cooperation with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Royal Thai Navy, The Phra Racha Wang Derm Restoration Foundation, Department of Rural Roads, Wat Kalayanamit Woramahawihan, River City Bangkok and ICONSIAM. The opening of ‘Vijit Chao Phraya’ was attended by H.E. Mr. Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, and Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, as well as officials and figures from the TAT and public and private sector partners.







Mr. Phiphat said, “This is the most extravagant light-up event of its kind along the Chao Phraya River, and it is certainly not to be missed as it promises to amaze and delight. With this initiative, we are welcoming high season tourists back to Bangkok and a Thailand that is now fully reopened to international tourism, and also APEC leaders and delegates attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week or AELW during 14-19 November, 2022.”

Here are activities and show schedules at each of the six locations:

Rama VIII Bridge

Colourful lighting decorations on the bridge, and light shows at 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.00, and 21.30 Hrs.

Wichai Prasit Fort

Projection mapping displays on the Fort’s façade along with special lighting effects telling the story of the past and present of the Chao Phraya River at 19.15, 19.45, 20.15, 20.45, 21.15, and 21.45 Hrs.

Wat Kalayanamit

Nang Yai shadow plays and contemporary cultural performances with special techniques telling the story of the time-honoured traditions of the Chao Phraya River at 19.30, 20.30, and 21.30 Hrs.





Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge (Memorial Bridge)

Illumination light and sound show designed to invoke a sense of enjoyable and meaningful travel experiences, such as through trains, planes, cruises and boats, and local Thai ways of life in different regions and their cooking and indigenous music instruments at 19.15, 19.45, 20.15, 20.45, 21.15, and 21.45 Hrs.

River City Bangkok

Projecting mapping displays on the façade telling the story of the Chao Phraya River and inviting tourists to experience Thailand’s soft-power foundations of food, film, fashion, flight, and festival at 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.00. and 21.30 Hrs.







ICONSIAM

Light decorations, which use clean solar power energy representing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and ‘The Iconic Multimedia Water Feature – Southeast Asia’s longest water dance show – at 18.15, 19.15, 20.15, and 21.15 Hrs. (TAT)





















































