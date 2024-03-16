Vietnamese gang arrested for tourist robbery at Wat Pho in Bangkok

Police have arrested a gang of Vietnamese nationals for robbing a tourist at a temple in Bangkok.

The three suspects comprised a man and two women, all Vietnamese nationals.

The incident came to light when a tourist from Malaysia reported that they had been pickpocketed by a suspect while visiting Wat Pho in Bangkok. The victim found that cash amounting to 6,000 baht and four credit cards were missing.







Following investigations, the police managed to identify the suspects’ appearance. However, before they could be apprehended, the suspects fled the country on February 26. The police then deployed undercover units and informed authorities to keep an eye out for their return.

On March 11, the police received information that the suspects had returned to Thailand and were staying at a hotel in Din Daeng district, Bangkok. Investigators tracked them down and arrested them at a barbecue restaurant.







During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime. They said they targeted to steal credit cards from tourists. Once they obtained the cards, they quickly proceeded to make purchases and transfer money to their accounts. They aimed to utilize the full credit limit of the stolen cards.

The police will further investigate the extent of the damage caused and the value of the stolen items. The suspects have been charged with robbery. (TNA)





























