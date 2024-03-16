‘Microsoft Build – AI Day’ event in Bangkok postponed as its CEO won’t show up

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has postponed his planned visit to Southeast Asia. The trip, originally scheduled for March 19-21, included stops in Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, where he was set to attend “Microsoft Build: AI Day” events.

As a result, the Bangkok event has been indefinitely postponed. Microsoft Thailand is working to determine a new date and will announce details as they become available. It is currently unclear whether Nadella will attend the rescheduled event.







The planned Bangkok visit also included a meeting between Nadella and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The pair last met in November at the APEC Summit in the United States. Nadella was slated to deliver a keynote address on the potential of artificial intelligence at the Bangkok “Microsoft Build: AI Day” event.

Nadella’s last visit to Thailand occurred in 2016 for a Microsoft developer conference. He has served as Microsoft’s CEO since 2014 and became chairman of the board in 2021. (NNT)































