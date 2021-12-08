Venus at its brightest on Tuesday night in Thailand sky

Photos of planet Venus shining at its brightest for the last time this year have been released by the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).

The stunning photos were posted on NARIT’s Facebook page on Wednesday morning, which detailed how Venus was visible next to the crescent moon on the western horizon to Thais in most regions due to the clear and cloudless Tuesday night sky.







The Institute said Thais can observe this phenomenon again on the eastern horizon before sunrise on February 9th, 2022.

Venus is the brightest planet visible to the human eye, described as both the morning and evening star due to its appearance for a short while before sunrise or after sunset. (NNT)





























































