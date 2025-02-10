Vehicles line up at border in Mae Sot for fuel amid Myanmar’s shortage

TAK, Thailand – Independent media in Myanmar shared images of long traffic jams in Myawaddy, as numerous vehicles crossed the border into Mae Sot, Tak Province of Thailand to refuel.

The Tachileik News Agency, an independent media based in Washington D.C., reported the situation in Myawaddy, located in Myanmar’s Karen State, where an increased number of vehicles have been traveling to Thailand for fuel after the Thai government restricted electricity and fuel shipments to five border areas in Myanmar, including Myawaddy, since February 5. The move is part of an effort to target criminal gangs from China. As a result, residents of Myawaddy are facing a fuel shortage, prompting many to cross the border for fuel.







One local from Myawaddy stated that while they are allowed to drive across to fill up in Thailand, they are prohibited from bringing fuel back in gallon containers. It has become a common practice for Myawaddy vehicles to travel to Thailand for fuel, but now the number of vehicles and the frequency of crossings have increased. What people from Myawaddy are seeking is simply fuel, and once they fill up, they return. However, another local expressed concerns that in the future, Thailand might limit the number of times each vehicle is allowed to cross for refueling.

The Tachileik News Agency also reported that on February 7, Thailand’s Minister of Defense announced that the country would halt fuel exports to Myawaddy, Tachileik, and Phayathongsu for six months. (TNA)































