A group of Chinese coming to Thailand on chartered flight Oct 20

Thailand expects approximately 400 foreign visitors in early November.Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said the Special Tourist VISA lasts 90 days and can be renewed twice. Each renewal is for 90 days. Foreign visitors must undergo a 14-day quarantine or strictly comply with prescribed guidelines against COVID-19 before undertaking travel.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

On October 20, a group of Chinese nationals with special tourist visas (STV) will be the first foreign tourists allowed into Thailand on a chartered flight under a conditional entry scheme for selected groups of foreigners endorsed by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). Another group will arrive in Phuket on October 26 and more groups will gradually arrive. It is expected that by November 2nd, there will be approximately 400 foreign tourists newly arrived in Thailand. He expressed his confidence that the recent student demonstrations won’t affect the confidence of foreigners because tourists understand that Thailand does not tolerate violence. (NNT)











