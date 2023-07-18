Various groups of activists to gather at Constitutional Court and Parliament on July 18-19

Demonstrators plan to gather outside Parliament on July 19 when a joint sitting of House of Representatives and the Senate will vote on a prime minister again.

They announced the planned gathering at a rally in front of the Bangkok Art and Culture Center on Sunday following the car mob event to submit letters, urging senators to resign after they did not fulfill their duties in voting for a prime minister on July 13.







Various groups of activists supporting the Move Forward Party (MFP) addressed the crowd, asking senators who have abstained from voting for MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat to vote in his favour in the second round to support the election winners and the formation of the MFP-led government. If they do not fulfill their duties, they are requested to resign to terminate their roles in co-elect the new prime minister.







Sunday’s demonstration was announced through Facebook pages by Mr. Arnon Nampa, a human rights lawyer, and the leaders of the pro-democracy Ratsadorn group. The activity began at 1:00 PM with the car mob starting from the Democracy Monument on Ratchadamnoen Avenue to three locations: the Army Headquarters, the Navy Headquarters, and the Royal Thai Police Headquarters. At each location, they submitted resignation letters to demand that senators as well as the top military brass and the national police chief respect the majority’s decision from the election.







In addition, the protest leaders announced that on July 18, they will gather in front of the Constitutional Court at 11 am and on July 19 there will be a major rally in front of the Parliament building to closely monitor the prime minister vote and to demand that senators respect the voice of the people, reflected in the election. (TNA)

















