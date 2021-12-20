Vaccination criteria for travellers into Thailand (Test and Go/Sandbox)

Travellers aged below 6
– Vaccination not required
– Not required to present a RT-PCR test result upon arrival
– Must travel with parents or legal guardian
– Once in Thailand, undergo COVID-19 test using saliva testing technique
Travellers aged 6-11
– Vaccination not required
– Present a RT-PCR test result (issued within 72 hours before departure) upon arrival
– Must travel with parents or legal guardian
Travellers aged 12-17
– Able to travel alone if vaccinated with 1 dose of vaccine no less than 14 days before travelling
– If unvaccinated, must travel with parents
– Present a RT-PCR test result (issued within 72 hours before departure) upon arrival
Travellers aged 18 or over
– Fully vaccinated no less than 14 days before travelling
– Present a RT-PCR test result (issued within 72 hours before departure) upon arrival (NNT)