Vaccination criteria for travellers into Thailand (Test and Go/Sandbox)

Travellers aged below 6

– Vaccination not required

– Not required to present a RT-PCR test result upon arrival

– Must travel with parents or legal guardian

– Once in Thailand, undergo COVID-19 test using saliva testing technique







Travellers aged 6-11

– Vaccination not required

– Present a RT-PCR test result (issued within 72 hours before departure) upon arrival

– Must travel with parents or legal guardian

Travellers aged 12-17

– Able to travel alone if vaccinated with 1 dose of vaccine no less than 14 days before travelling

– If unvaccinated, must travel with parents

– Present a RT-PCR test result (issued within 72 hours before departure) upon arrival



Travellers aged 18 or over

– Fully vaccinated no less than 14 days before travelling

– Present a RT-PCR test result (issued within 72 hours before departure) upon arrival (NNT)



























