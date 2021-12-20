First Thai mixed doubles wins badminton world championship

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha congratulated Dechapol “Bas” Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree “Po Por” Taerattanachai for their badminton world championship.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister praised both athletes and all their staff and thanked them for creating happiness and pride for Thai people.







They were the first Thai mixed doubles who won a world championship. For young people, they were the models of commitment and perseverance and they trained on what they loved until they succeeded, he said.

Bas and Po Por won the TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain. It was their fifth consecutive championship and their eighth championship this year. (TNA)




























