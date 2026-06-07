Uthai Thani turns sacred river heritage into tourism gold

UTHAI THANI, Thailand – The Ministry of Culture has launched a cultural river cruise pilgrimage along the Sakae Krang River Basin in Uthai Thani province to promote religious tourism, preserve riverside heritage, and support sustainable economic growth for local communities. Minister of Culture Sabeeda Thaised presided over the opening of the “Sakae Krang Waterway Pilgrimage Route” and a traditional water alms-giving ceremony on June 7, 2026. The event, part of the 2026 Fiscal Year Religious Tourism Route Project, was attended by Director-General of the Department of Religious Affairs Chaiyapol Suk-iam, ministry executives, provincial administrators, and local residents.







​The minister stated that the Department of Religious Affairs is advancing religious tourism routes to transform cultural capital into economic value and support the government’s secondary-city tourism initiatives. The project aligns with the Ministry of Culture’s “Tai Thai” framework and its “Unseen Tai Thai” campaign, which aims to create new community-based cultural spaces that use historical sites, local traditions, and spiritual heritage to generate sustainable household income.



​The new Uthai Thani river route links key temples, traditional riverside communities, culinary hubs, and ecological landmarks. The event featured a morning water-based almsgiving activity that encouraged visitors to purchase local OTOP goods and artisanal products directly from residents. The route also connects travelers to Uthai Thani’s renowned eco-tourism sites, including the Hup Pa Tat limestone cavern forest, the Sao Hai community market, and the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary. The minister concluded that the global growth of spiritual and faith-based travel presents Thailand with an opportunity to use its sacred sites, rituals, and local wisdom as economic drivers. The ministry aims to deliver multiple benefits, including moral and historical education for youth, preservation of indigenous art forms, and stable, community-led revenue streams. (NNT)

















































