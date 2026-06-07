From mountains to coastlines explore Thailand your own way with ‘Fly & Drive’

BANGKOK, Thailand – Fly & Drive: A New Way to Explore Thailand. Big news for travelers who love going off the beaten path! The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has partnered with the Ministry of Transport and Thai Airways to launch a brand-new Fly & Drive travel experience — running June through September 2026.

The program boosts regional flights into eight amazing Thai destinations:

Northeast: Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen

South: Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani

Central: Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin)

North: Nan

The concept is simple: fly direct to a regional airport, rent a car, and explore Thailand on your own terms. Expect hidden temples, misty mountains, fresh local food, and genuine culture that most tourists never get to see. Thailand is so much more than Bangkok and Phuket. Where will the road take you? (PRD)

















































