US pledges 5 million dollars to support Thai healthcare workers

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has begun distributing 645,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, donated by the US government, to those deemed vulnerable in 13 ‘dark-red’ provinces including Chonburi.

Emergency Disease and Health Hazards Control Division Director Dr. Chawetsan Namwat said these vulnerable groups are the elderly, people with any of seven underlying diseases and pregnant women. They will get the first shot of vaccine and the second dose will be given three weeks later.







He said the Department of Disease Control (DDC) has distributed at least 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to medical staff and front-line workers in all 77 provinces since August 3rd and plans to provide more of the donated vaccine to other target groups.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, at the MedPark Hospital Vaccination Centre in Bangkok, that the US government is also providing US$ 5 million in assistance to Thailand, which will provide support to healthcare workers administering vaccines and strengthen the Thai health system’s ability to prevent, detect and respond to COVID-19. (NNT)





























