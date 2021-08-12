Pattaya pump station 4 months behind schedule

South Pattaya residents had been looking forward to a dryer rainy season, but months of construction delays for a new pump station has them planning for more flooding.

The planned pump station on Sukhumvit Soi 46/4, aka Soi Batman, is supposed to provide relief to the chronically flooded southern end of Sukhumvit Road where it connects to South Road. But, like so many construction projects in Pattaya, it’s behind schedule.







Three sets of pumps, each capable of processing six cubic meters of water a minute, are to be installed underground, accessible by two manholes two and four meters deep, respectively.

Thai Tong Lee Co. was hired for the installation of those and supporting piping and electrical systems with work beginning Sept. 30, 2020 and scheduled for completion on April 27. The 5-million-baht project is now nearly four months behind schedule.



Roadwork and protruding steel continue to block traffic and inoperable pumps means this rainy season could see severe flooding like previous years.























