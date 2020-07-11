US delegation becomes first group of foreign guests to Thailand

The US army delegation was the first official visitors to Thailand after the government began lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

Gen ApiratKongsompong, Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Army welcomed US Army Chief of Staff Gen James McConville for the two-day visit to the kingdom as the guest of the army.







McConville met with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha signed Thailand and United States Army-to-Army Strategic Vision on Friday after the two countries signed the Joint Vision Statement 2020 for the Thai – U.S. Defense Alliance on Nov 17 last year.

Delegation members went through Thailand’s disease control measures.

US army chief of staff tested negative for Covid-19 in Singapore prior to his flight to Thailand.

He had a nasal swab taken for Covid-19 testing after his arrival in Bangkok.

Under the regulations, issued by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, VIP guests are required to keep a fixed itinerary and to use specially arranged transport.





They were accompanied by health officials during their short visit to Thailand. Each visitor had to hold a Fit to Fly Health certificate and a Certificate for Entry, showing they were approved to enter the kingdom.

During official ceremonies or visits to any place, they had to wear masks and kept social distancing.

After McConville continued his trip to Japan. (TNA)












