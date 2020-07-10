Sasicha & Oakes take top spots at Green Valley, Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong

Wednesday, July 8 Green Valley Stableford

Green Valley Wednesday 8th July and on the way to the course the weather was just great. A little high cloud but no heavy stuff. We got to the first tee and were watching the ladies tee off when it started to rain out of nowhere. It only lasted about 20 minutes then stopped and out came the sun to warm everybody up.







We played winter rules as the course is a little wet in places but still in grand condition. Now winter rules mean you get one card length placing no more than that unless you are taking relief from casual water.

With 3 groups of ladies and 5 groups of men we teed off a little early as there was nobody else around.

The ladies as usual took the course apart with Miss Sasicha taking top spot with a fine 41 points. 2nd place went to Miss Nok with 40 points. 3rd place went to Miss Thip with 39 points.







In the men’s competition the scoring wasn’t as good with Jeff North taking 3rd spot with 34 points. Sel Wegner took 2nd spot with 35 points, and Tony Oakes took the top spot with a fine 37 points.

There were two 2s coming from Tony Oakes and Barry Copestake.

Next week on the Wednesday it will be a medal round for the Haven Trophy to catch up on the last one not held due to the corona virus. And the last Wednesday of the month will be the July trophy and the annual one for last year’s winners.











