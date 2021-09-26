US delays donation of one million Pfizer COVID-19 doses to Thailand

The Foreign Affairs spokesperson has issued a clarification on the million Pfizer doses to be received from the U.S. Government.

Mr. Tanee Sangrat, the MFA’s spokesperson and Director-General of the MFA’s Department of Information has clarified that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Embassy in Washington D.C. have been closely coordinating the delivery of the second batch of Pfizer vaccine from the United States.







At the moment, the US side is reportedly still working on the donation internally. The vaccine delivery has not yet been scheduled and the US has not coordinated with Thailand regarding documentation yet.

Mr. Tanee insists that the Ministry attaches great importance to cooperation with other countries for more access to the COVID-19 vaccine, and is monitoring progress on this matter.







Currently, Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs is attending the 76th Session of UN General Assembly in the US. He is scheduled to visit Washington to meet with high-level representatives, including Lieutenant Colonel Tammy Duckworth, the US Senator for Illinois, to discuss procurement of vaccines from the US.

The US previously announced it would donate a total of 2.5 million doses, 1.5 million of which arrived in Thailand at the end of July 2021. (NNT)





























