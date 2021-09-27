Tropical storm Dianmu inundated at least 10 provinces in Thailand

Thailand’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department has reported damage from heavy flooding in at least 10 provinces, including Nakhon Sawan, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chaiyaphum, after tropical storm Dianmu unleashed widespread flooding in many parts of Thailand.







The Meteorological Department’s latest forecast said the entire country, including Bangkok, will be blanketed by rain until at least Monday. Rainfall will reduce during the week.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has led authorities on visits to flood victims in Sukhothai’s Sri Samrong district, which is among the areas hardest hit by tropical storm Dianmu, and handed out relief bags containing essential items to flood victims.



He admitted that the government is unable to completely solve the country’s annual flood problems, but pledged speedy compensation for the victims, adding that the government needs a comprehensive flood management plan for the country as a whole. As floodwaters flow from highlands to low-lying areas, from the North to the South, flood management is needed in specific areas and retention reservoirs must be ready to take in water for future use. (NNT)





































