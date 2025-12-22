Prime Minister visits navy officer injured by landmine in Trat border incident

TRAT, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has visited and offered encouragement to Petty Officer First Class Therdphong Phomnara of the Trat Marine Task Force under the Royal Thai Navy, after he was injured by a landmine planted by Cambodian troops in a border area of Trat Province today. The incident occurred earlier at Ban Sam Lang in Nong Ri Village, Chamrak Subdistrict, Mueang District, Trat Province.







The officer was transferred to Phrapokklao Hospital in Chanthaburi province for treatment. Medical staff report that the officer is now in stable condition and conscious. Surgical treatment has been completed, and bleeding is under control. He will remain under close supervision and continue antibiotics for about one week.

The Prime Minister traveled from Surin Province to visit the injured officer and his family. He reaffirmed the Government’s and armed forces’ commitment to provide full care, support, and rehabilitation for these heroes who protect Thailand’s sovereignty. (NNT)



































