Upper part of Thailand to prepare for heavy rainfall, flash floods and forest runoffs

The Meteorological Department warns the upper part of Thailand to prepare for heavy rainfall in some areas, which may cause flash floods and forest runoffs.

The Meteorological Department reveals that the monsoon trough is passing through the upper part of the northern region and the upper part of Laos. Additionally, the southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This situation causes heavy rainfall in some areas in the upper part of Thailand. People in these areas are advised to be cautious of the dangers from heavy and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and forest runoffs, especially in hilly areas near waterways and low-lying areas.







For the Andaman Sea’s upper part, moderate wind waves are expected, with waves reaching heights of 1-2 meters. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves could exceed 2 meters. In the lower part of the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be about 1 meter high, with higher waves in areas with thunderstorms. Sailors are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.















































