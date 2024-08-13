Upper Northeastern and Eastern regions to experience heavy rain in some areas

The Meteorological Department reports that the upper Northeastern and Eastern regions will experience heavy rain in some areas. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash floods and landslides, especially in hilly areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

The 24-hour weather forecast indicates that the upper Northern region will continue to experience very heavy rain in some areas, while the upper Northeastern and Eastern regions will have heavy rain in some areas. Due to a moderate monsoon trough passing through the upper Northern region and northern Laos, extending into a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam, along with a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.







For the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, moderate winds and waves are expected, with waves reaching heights of 1-2 meters and exceeding 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and surrounding areas will experience thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly in the afternoon and evening. The minimum temperature is expected to be 27-29°C, and the maximum temperature is expected to be 33-35°C.















































