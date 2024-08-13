PM stresses reduced immigration wait times and baggage handling at Phuket airport

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has stressed the need for heightened tourist safety in Phuket province as preparations ramp up for the upcoming high season from September to February. During a recent meeting with various tourism and security agencies, strategies were discussed to improve service and security for the expected surge in tourist arrivals.

Representatives from the Royal Thai Police, Provincial Police Region 8, the Tourist Police Bureau, the Immigration Bureau, and the Royal Thai Navy, among others, convened to ensure readiness. The Airports of Thailand (AOT) reported that Phuket’s airport currently handles 20 to 30 flights daily, a figure set to increase during the high season.







Srettha instructed AOT to streamline baggage handling and mandated using automated document verification systems to reduce immigration wait times to less than 30 minutes at peak times. Additionally, Provincial Police Region 8 plans to enhance support for tourists by collaborating with consulates and increasing the number of international volunteers.

Stricter law enforcement is being implemented to ensure tourist safety, especially with entertainment venues’ operating hours extended to 4 a.m. The Royal Thai Navy is also tasked with providing support during emergencies to ensure the well-being of Phuket residents and those visiting the province. (NNT)





































