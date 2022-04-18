Updates on ‘Thailand Pass’ to enter the kingdom for international visitors

THAILAND PASS: Applicants can now use their approved Thailand Pass QR Code to enter Thailand on different date of arrival if the new date of arrival is within 7 days before or after the original date of arrival as indicated on the QR Code. Please note that applicants are required to show proof of revised hotel accommodation that corresponds to the new travel dates, and non-Thais are also required to show proof of insurance with at least 20,000 USD coverage for medical treatments in Thailand for the entire duration of their revised travel itinerary. Failure to produce these documents may result in denied boarding. Further note that each Thailand Pass QR Code can be used only once.

Credit: https://tp.consular.go.th (TAT)


































