Bangkok ‘Yellow and Pink Line Monorails’ to begin partial operations next year

The Ministry of Transport expects the Yellow and Pink line monorails to begin partial operations at the start of next year.

On Thursday, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob convened a meeting with transportation officials to discuss the schedule for the partial operations for both monorail lines. According to reports, the Yellow Line, which connects LatPhrao and Samrong, is currently 92 percent complete. Meanwhile, the Pink Line, which connects Min Buri and KhaeRai, is 88.5 percent complete.







Following these updates, partial operations on the Yellow Line are expected to begin in January 2023, and partial operations on the Pink Line will begin in February. The Yellow Line System is scheduled to fully open in June, followed by the Pink Line in July. Both Lines will be managed by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).





Panels have been formed to assess and ensure safety, as well as to determine an affordable fare limit for consumers. Following a thorough evaluation, the monorails will be open for a limited trial in order to identify problems and fix them before full operations begin.

To offer more convenience to commuters, the introduction of the payment method using Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) will be used on both lines. A moderate fare is being considered so that people can travel to other line systems without paying additional fees.



The Transport Minister advised officials to use the lessons learned from the launch of the State Railway of Thailand's Red Line electric train system to create a clear action plan with clear responsibility to ensure effective and systematic management. He also encourages related authorities to engage in proactive public relations in order to present facts and clarify any issues to the general public.(NNT)


































