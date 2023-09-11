Updates on earthquake near city of Marrakesh in Morocco

The Royal Thai Embassy in Rabat has confirmed that there have been no reports of Thai fatalities or injuries from the earthquake in Morocco as of 12:00 PM (midday), Sunday, September 10, 2023. There were also no reports of additional aftershocks.

At least 2,012 people have so far been confirmed killed by the earthquake, with 2,463 people injured.

Thai nationals living in or near quake-affected areas can contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Rabat at +212 6611 55885 or via email at [email protected]. (NNT)













