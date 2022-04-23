Updated rules for international arrivals to Thailand; test and insurance

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday approved the lifting of the RT-PCR testing requirement for international arrivals beginning 1 May, 2022, and introduced two new entry schemes specifically customized for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

TAT Newsroom will be providing updates in detail via www.tatnews.org once the official directives have been announced in the Royal Thai Government Gazette.



New entry rules for vaccinated travellers:

International travellers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to show proof of a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test nor undergo an arrival test.

They are still required to register for a Thailand Pass (via https://tp.consular.go.th/) with a Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination and an insurance policy with coverage no less than US$10,000 (reduced from US$20,000).

Once arriving in Thailand, they will be allowed entry and are free to go anywhere in the kingdom.

New entry rules for unvaccinated travellers:

International travellers who are unvaccinated or are not fully vaccinated will also no longer be required to show proof of a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test nor undergo an arrival test.







They are required to register for a Thailand Pass with a 5-day hotel booking and an insurance policy with coverage no less than US$10,000 (reduced from US$20,000).

Once arriving in Thailand, they must proceed to undergo the quarantine for 5 days and undergo an RT-PCR test on Day 5.



Exception is made for unvaccinated travellers who are able to upload proof of a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of travel via the Thailand Pass system, they – like those fully vaccinated – will be allowed entry and are free to go anywhere in the kingdom.

While in Thailand, both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers are advised to strictly follow health and safety standards. Travellers who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms should get tested. If testing positive, they must get the appropriate medical treatment. (TAT)

































