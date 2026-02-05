Romantic retreats at the Landmark Bangkok

An Indulgent Escape for Two

Escape into a world of romance and refined luxury with Romantic Retreats, an exclusive stay package at The Landmark Bangkok, thoughtfully designed for couples seeking an unforgettable getaway. Blending exceptional dining, holistic wellness, and elegant accommodation, this special package offers a perfect balance of indulgence and relaxation in the heart of the city.

At the heart of this experience is Rib Room & Bar Steakhouse (RR&B), award-winning restaurant renowned as one of Thailand’s most sought-after steakhouses. Showcasing contemporary European flair, RR&B offers prime cuts of beef, fresh seafood, creative appetizers, and an extensive wine list, all paired with stunning Bangkok skyline views. The adjoining bar completes the evening with craft cocktails, fine whiskies, and an intimate ambiance.

Enhancing the romantic escape, couples will also enjoy a rejuvenating experience at Viva Jiva Spa, where Eastern and Western wisdom are artfully combined. Integrating modern techniques with an ancient holistic approach, Viva Jiva Spa focuses on anatomy-based therapies to deliver a truly total wellness experience for body and mind.

Complete your stay in one of The Landmark Bangkok’s elegantly appointed rooms or suites, offering contemporary comfort and warm Thai hospitality. Guests may choose from a selection of Premium Rooms, Club Rooms, and Suites, each designed to provide a serene sanctuary after a day of indulgence.

Room Type Room

Premium Room

Premium Corner Room

Premium Club Room

Premium Club Corner

Deluxe Suite

Executive suite Rate ++ (THB per night)

7,250

8,750

7,700

9,200

10,300

11,400

Package Inclusions:

• Daily Buffet Breakfast for 2 persons

• One-time romantic Dinner set for 2 persons at RR&B per stay

• Choice of 60-minute Oil Massage for 2 persons per stay

Terms & Conditions:

• Valid for booking and stays from 16 January to 30 June 2026

• Offer is subject to room availability and may be closed out without prior notice

• A minimum stay of 2 nights is required to enjoy this offer

• Extended nights (from the 3rd night onward) will be charged at the DRF room rate with a 25% discount

For more information and reservations, please contact 0-2254-0404 or visit www.landmarkbangkok.com



































