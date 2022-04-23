Hot with day haze and low tide in Pattaya through the week

The heat low covers upper Thailand with hot weather while the southerly and the southeasterly winds bring the humidity from the Gulf of Thailand to the lower Northeast, the Central and the East regions. Thundershowers with gusty winds are forecast over the upper country. People should beware of the severe conditions. In the South, the easterly and the southeasterly winds prevail across with thundershowers.



During 23–27 Apr, the weak southerly and the southeasterly winds prevails over upper Thailand with isolated thundershower in the upper country.

During 28–29 Apr, the southerly and the southeasterly winds prevailing over upper Thailand will strengthen with more rain and isolated gusty winds in the upper country. The easterly and the southeasterly winds prevails over the Gulf and the South throughout the period with thundershowers in the areas.







Hot with day haze and isolated thundershowers mostly in NakhonNayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat with minimum temperature 24-27 °C and maximum temperature 33-36 °C. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.



































