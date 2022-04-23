Microsoft Thailand achieves milestone in digital skills program

Microsoft Thailand has announced that the first phase of its “Accelerating Thailand” program has trained up to 280,000 Thais in digital skills via offline and online channels, exceeding the previous goal of 30,000 workers set when the program was first announced in December 2020.

The US tech behemoth announced plans to launch the program’s second phase, which will create jobs for 180,000 additional participants as the country’s workforce remains underutilized due to the ongoing pandemic.



According to Thailand’s Social Outlook Report for the third quarter of 2021, compiled by the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), 37.7 million people were employed in that quarter, a 0.6 percent decrease from the same period in 2020.

Microsoft said the program was given support by UNESCO and six other partners in Thailand.







UNESCO has also collaborated with the Office of Non-Formal and Informal Education (ONIE) to provide training for teachers in ONIE centers via UNESCO’s own lifelong learning platform, in an effort to promote remote studies for Thai children and those in other countries.(NNT)

































