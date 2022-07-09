Updates on Thailand’s COVID-19 situation and spreading new strains

By Pattaya Mail
Updates from the Thai government regarding Thailand’s #COVID19 situation, reporting from the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)
  1. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that COVID-19 linked to new variants, BA 4 and BA 5 are currently on the rise. Restrictions have been loosened in many nations; it is, therefore, difficult for the authorities to follow up on new cases. As a result of the new strains, Thailand has also discovered additional cases. Hospital admissions and minor illnesses are also slightly up. However, the death toll is consistently low.
  2. Since the regulatory mechanisms were loosened, clusters have become more prevalent in high-risk areas, particularly in schools with air-conditioned classrooms. Schools are being asked by the Ministry of Public Health to establish illness prevention strategies. They also exhort everyone to continue taking personal precautions.
  3. To transition safely to the post-pandemic stage, the Ministry of Public Health has made public its exit strategy. They recommended people to adjust as needed to cope with COVID-19. Sixty percent of the population is anticipated to receive booster doses. In addition, 4,000 COVID-19 hospitalized patients are expected each day. Less than 0.1 percent of fatality is expected, and hospitalization rate should be lower than 25 percent.
  4. The Prime Minister has given the relevant agencies instructions to inform the public that although wearing a face mask is not required by law, it is highly recommended, particularly when it is necessary, when there is a significant risk of infection, or when in poorly ventilated places.
  5. The Emergency Decree will be extended in effect from 1 August through 30 September 2022, for an additional two months.
  6. Now, the focus of data collection for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, or CCSA, is on monitoring critical cases and those requiring hospitalization.
  7. A LAAB, or long-acting antibody medication, has been approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is a medication that will be used in patients who have weak immune systems and cannot receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Its usage for COVID-19 prevention in individuals 12 years of age and older who weigh more than 40 kg has received FDA approval in Thailand. (PRD)









