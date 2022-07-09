Updates on Thailand’s COVID-19 situation and spreading new strains

- The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that COVID-19 linked to new variants, BA 4 and BA 5 are currently on the rise. Restrictions have been loosened in many nations; it is, therefore, difficult for the authorities to follow up on new cases. As a result of the new strains, Thailand has also discovered additional cases. Hospital admissions and minor illnesses are also slightly up. However, the death toll is consistently low.
- Since the regulatory mechanisms were loosened, clusters have become more prevalent in high-risk areas, particularly in schools with air-conditioned classrooms. Schools are being asked by the Ministry of Public Health to establish illness prevention strategies. They also exhort everyone to continue taking personal precautions.
- To transition safely to the post-pandemic stage, the Ministry of Public Health has made public its exit strategy. They recommended people to adjust as needed to cope with COVID-19. Sixty percent of the population is anticipated to receive booster doses. In addition, 4,000 COVID-19 hospitalized patients are expected each day. Less than 0.1 percent of fatality is expected, and hospitalization rate should be lower than 25 percent.
- The Prime Minister has given the relevant agencies instructions to inform the public that although wearing a face mask is not required by law, it is highly recommended, particularly when it is necessary, when there is a significant risk of infection, or when in poorly ventilated places.
- The Emergency Decree will be extended in effect from 1 August through 30 September 2022, for an additional two months.
- Now, the focus of data collection for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, or CCSA, is on monitoring critical cases and those requiring hospitalization.
- A LAAB, or long-acting antibody medication, has been approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is a medication that will be used in patients who have weak immune systems and cannot receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Its usage for COVID-19 prevention in individuals 12 years of age and older who weigh more than 40 kg has received FDA approval in Thailand. (PRD)