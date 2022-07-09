Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport to increase capacity to 65 million passengers a year

Adjustments will be made to the blueprint of the Eastern Expansion project to increase the handling capacity of Suvarnabhumi airport.

The government held a committee meeting that oversees the airport’s capacity expansion project on Wednesday (July 6). The gathering was presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who was joined by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and representatives from related agencies such as the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning.







One of the main agendas of the meeting was the discussion on the adjustments to the blueprint of the East Expansion project. The revision will expand the eastern section of the airport’s main terminal, allowing the area to accommodate up to 15 million passengers a year.





The plan will be revised to reflect the current situation and is expected to be completed by December 2022 before being proposed to the cabinet for consideration at the start of next year. Construction is expected to begin in the middle of 2023 and take roughly 29 months to complete, with a total cost of around 7.8 billion baht.

The expansion of this particular section alone is expected to increase the airport’s overall handling capacity to 65 million passengers per year when it is completed in 2025. (NNT)































