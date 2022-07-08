Thailand, ASEAN to make statements on attack against late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

The foreign affairs minister said Thailand would contact other member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to prepare a joint statement on the gun attack against former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe who was later announced dead.







Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai said Thailand would issue its own statement and in its capacity as a coordinator for ASEAN and Japan would ask ASEAN member states to issue a joint statement which would extend condolences, call for decisive legal action and condemn the violence.





Mr Don said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha felt great sorrow on the matter and ordered officials concerned to follow up the issue closely.

The Thai prime minister had good ties with the former Japanese prime minister as they had met on several occasions, the foreign affairs minister said. (TNA)































