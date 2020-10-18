University students’ organizations condemn violent rally crackdown in Bangkok

Eight university students’ organizations condemned the crackdown on demonstrators at Pathumwan intersection on Oct 16.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The condemnation was conveyed in a statement by the organizations of students at Chulalongkorn Univerity, Thammasat University, Kasetsart University, Mahidol University, Silpakorn University, Srinakharinwirot University, Chiang Mai University and Prince of Songkla University.







They urged the government to solve problems peacefully in compliance with international democratic principles and to end the state of emergency.

The Erawan Emergency Medical Service Center of Bangkok reported that seven people were slightly injured in the crackdown, consisting of four police officers and three demonstrators. (TNA)











