Burgess wins Mabprachan Terrace Charity Golf Day

The Chee Chan Golf Resort was the setting for the Mabprachan Terrace monthly outing. Thirty-four golfers set off under clear, sunny skies on a golf course in great condition. As many know, the layout at Chee Chan is not for the faint-hearted, and knowledge of the course will pay dividends as the scores reflected after 18 holes!







Four hole-in-one prizes were up for grabs in the Thursday, 25th October event, and these were won by Malcolm Adamson (#3), Sompod (#6), Tapakorn (#12), and Nattapong (#17).

There were three handicap groupings – (C) 20-36, (B) 13-19, (A) 1-12. In the high handicap group, Somkid led the way with 36 points, closely followed by Cameron Broadbent with 34 and Tom Nordell with 33.









Mark Water came in 3rd in the mid handicap group with a solid 32 points, but was outdone by Paul Greenaway with 34 and group winner Nattapong with a fine 38 points.

The competition was very tight in the low handicap group, with Pisan and Tapakorn requiring a countback to separate their 38 point scores, with Pisan coming out ahead.

The winner of the day with an impressive 39 points was Brad Burgess off a 12 handicap. Well played, Brad!

A small donation from the entry fee went to helping a local school through Noodle Russell. The majority of the winners also generously donated their spoils to a very worthy cause. Thanks Guys.











