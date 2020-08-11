United Nations lauds Thailand for COVID-19 curbing effort and success

At the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, M.D., CCSA Spokesperson, disclosed that the United Nations (UN) has complimented Thailand for its effort in coping with the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, as a result of which no domestic infection has been detected for over 2 months now. UN also underscored 3 factors that have especially contributed to the success: 1) the Government’s strict implementation of related measures, 2) social responsibility of health volunteers, and 3) Thai people’s strength and solidarity.







CCSA Spokesperson also clarified about the procedure related to the Government’s Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) that list of hotels used as ASQ is readily available for public scrutiny at www.hsscovid.com. These hotels have strictly undergone thorough inspection by Ministry of Public Health and the country’s security unit to ensure high-level standard as ASQ, and those that also offer services to general public in parallel are required to zone ASQ separately in all processes. Quarantined people are strictly required to stay in their room at all times, be provided with separate meals, personal belongings and garbage bags, and undergo COVID-19 test twice during their 14-day stay. Medical staffs also standby 24/7 throughout the quarantine period. Therefore, general public can rest assured of their safety in using services at ASQ hotels to support them economically. CCSA Spokesperson also thanked those hotels for their cooperation and sacrifice in the country’s endeavor to curb COVID-19.











