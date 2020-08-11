Thailand will not revoke permanent driving licenses

Last week, there were reports and rumors that the department of land transport will revoke permanent driving licenses and the license holders will have to undergo the test again. The department has just clarified that there won’t be any revocation, but that they are seeking a safer way for drivers with a permanent license to travel safely.

The Department of Land Transport has posted on its Facebook page that it confirms that there won’t be any revocation of the permanent driving licenses or re-testing, rumors of which have been shared widely on social media. However, for the safety of all road users, the department will find a way to screen out those who lack the ability to drive or who have a disease that affects driving performance and safety. (NNT)











