Unique opportunity for public to view Royal Barges and attend rowing practice sessions

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has announced a unique opportunity for the public to view the Royal Barges and attend rowing practice sessions. The special event features three of the renowned royal barges – the Royal Barge Suphannahong, the Royal Barge Narai Song Suban HM King Rama IX, and the Royal Barge Anantanakkharat – on display at the National Museum of Royal Barges.







Rowing practices are accessible at the nearby boat pond of the RTN’s Royal Barge Division. Weekday viewings are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission, until July 2.

In addition, the RTN will celebrate His Majesty the King’s 6th cycle birthday with a special boat song recital and an exhibition from July 27 to July 29 at Ratchaworadit Pier on Maharaj road in Bangkok.









The grand Royal Barge Procession is scheduled for October 27, 2024. The majestic procession will feature a fleet of 52 royal barges arranged in five rows, covering a distance of 1,200 meters in length and 90 meters in width, involving over 2,200 personnel. The event will culminate with the Royal Kathin Ceremony at Wat Arun Ratchawararam, one of Thailand’s most historic temples.

This series of events offers a rare glimpse into the ceremonial practices associated with Thailand’s monarchy and provides an educational experience for both locals and tourists. (NNT)





































