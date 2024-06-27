‘Natyayuth’ Korat boxing to welcome Cabinet and promote cultural tourism

The government is advancing 11 creative industries by leveraging soft power, cultural capital, and local identity to boost tourism, create jobs, generate income, and add economic value to the province and the country as a whole.

Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, Deputy Government Spokesperson, said that, at the next roving Cabinet meeting in Nakhon Ratchasima in the first week of July, the Ministry of Culture will showcase “Natyayuth” Korat boxing to welcome the Cabinet and promote Thai cultural tourism. Korat is the common name of the province.







Radklao revealed that promoting economic restructuring, enhancing the economy, trade, investment, services, and tourism is a key focus of this mobile Cabinet meeting.

She added that the Ministry of Culture has integrated efforts with relevant agencies in Korat to promote soft power in 11 creative industries, using the unique cultural assets of each area in the province to create economic value. The ministry has compiled cultural data and highlights from all 32 districts and produced short films showcasing the unique identities of 12 pilot districts to promote the province’s soft power.









Additionally, Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol assigned the Nakhon Ratchasima Cultural Office to prepare the “Natyayuth” Korat boxing performance to welcome the Cabinet members at the mobile meeting on July 1st.

Korat boxing is a traditional martial art dating back to the Ayutthaya period, a cultural heritage of Nakhon Ratchasima. The “Natyayuth” performance will showcase ancient Korat boxing rituals and techniques, preserving valuable martial arts knowledge. (NNT)



































