PM to visit Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, and Surin June 28-30

The Prime Minister will conduct an official visit to Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, and Surin provinces from June 28th to Sunday, to follow up on water management efforts, flood and drought prevention, and address drug issues.

Chai Wacharong, Government Spokesman, said that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will kick start the tour by visiting Wat Maha Wanaram in Ubon Ratchathani in the late afternoon of June 28th to observe the making of Buddhist Lent candles. He will also meet local vendors and residents at the riverside walking street in the province.







On Saturday, the Prime Minister will inspect the Kham Nam Saap overpass construction project in Warin Chamrap District. He will then visit Huai Nam Chang to address flood prevention and meet with locals. The premier will proceed to Kantharalak District Office in Si Sa Ket to chair a meeting on drug and water issues.

In the afternoon, he will inaugurate the project to plant 72 million trees and visit Luang Pu Suang’s relics at Luang Pu Suang Wat Phraipattana College of Technology. The Prime Minister will also inspect water issues, meet locals at Wat Sa Ban Sanuan, and visit the youth football training center at Sisaket United Football Club in the capital district of Si Sa Ket.









On Sunday, Prime Minister Srettha will inspect water conditions at Huai Kaew Reservoir in Rattanaburi District of Surin. He will then chair a provincial development plan meeting at Rattanaburi District Office. The visit concludes with the Prime Minister departing from Buriram Airport and returning to Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok in the afternoon. The schedule is subject to change as necessary. (NNT)





































