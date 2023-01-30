UNESCO to value Songkran Festival after Khon, traditional Thai massage, and Nora

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) approved the inclusion of “Songkran in Thailand, traditional Thai New Year festival” in the tentative list to be considered as Thailand’s 4th intangible cultural heritage, after Khon (masked dance drama), traditional Thai massage, and Nora (dance drama in southern Thailand), which have been inscribed in 2018, 2019, and 2021 respectively.







The consideration will take place at UNESCO’s meeting toward the end of this year, said acting government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

The Prime Minister is very pleased and proud over UNESCO’s decision, which demonstrates global recognition of Thailand’s cultural identities and values. Thai culture and tradition can all be taken forward for economic value added, the spokesman said. (TNA)

































