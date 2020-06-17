UN Resident Coordinator meets Thailand House Speaker

The United Nations Resident Coordinator has met Thailand House Speaker, discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and sustainable development.

Gita Sabharwal, who was appointed Resident Coordinator in January, held an introductory meeting with House Speaker Chuan Leeekpai at Parliament on Tuesday.

Ms. Sabharwal expressed her commitment to support Thailand to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).







She discussed with Mr. Chuan Thailand’s efforts to contain the coronavirus after presenting him ‘Know Covid’ comic book.

Sabharwal who has over two decades of experience in peacebuilding and social policy is the highest-ranking representative of the UN in Thailand. (TNA)











