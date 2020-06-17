Thailand ‘travel bubble’ inconclusive, vouchers to revive domestic tourism proposed

The Thai Cabinet on Tuesday approved domestic tourism stimulus measures but it has yet to consider the travel bubble scheme, said Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) will consider which method will be used to make the stimulus measures transparent and worthwhile, Anutin said.







The Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Finance Ministry proposed the domestic tourism stimulus measures to the Cabinet to be implemented from July to October in order to revive the tourism sector, hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.



These measures include allocation of tourism vouchers for room, restaurants, spas and souvenirs to online registrants and offering free trips for medical personnel through local tour operators.

Regarding the planned resumption of international tourism under the travel bubble scheme, Anutin said it was not raised at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday as more details in many areas needed to be considered in forming travel bubbles with other countries.

It will be done quickly, given public health and safety as the priority concerns.

The conclusion will be then forwarded to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration for consideration. (TNA)











