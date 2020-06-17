Airlines in Thailand preparing to resume international flights

Thai aviation authorities have held talk with commercial airlines about resuming international flights.

Thailand has allowed only domestic flights to resume since May 1. Currently, there are about 17,000 daily passengers at two major airports, Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on Tuesday met with airline representatives discussing preparations to resume operations as well as details of aviation and health safety measures.







It has been proposed that business trips and tourists from low-risk countries should be allowed.

All airports in Thailand have now been reopened. Phuket International Airport was the latest airport that resumed its regular operations on June 13.

In the meeting, the CAAT authorities informed Airlines about social distancing seating arrangements and special guidelines for inflight food services. (TNA)











