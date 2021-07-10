UAE football star Fahad Mousa Ali revisits Phuket to share fun activities and affections with the world

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Dubai Office hosted a group of 11 travel influencers and bloggers from the United Arab Emirates to visit Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox programme, among them famous national team footballer Fahad Mousa Ali.







The group, on a 2-10 July, 2021 trip, passed through the necessary safety and health procedures on arrival with no infections found. They have been enjoying various activities and the island’s picturesque natural scenery. This has included visiting the Rawai community, Phuket Old Town and Wat Chalong.



Commenting on the trip, Fahad Mousa Ali said “I have a lot of love for Thailand and Phuket, where I usually travel to 7-8 times every year. On this trip, we’ve visited many beautiful places like the Big Buddha at Wat Chalong and had fun with activities like ATV driving, snorkeling, and ziplining. I will be sure to pass on the great time I’ve had to my friends and followers, and assure them Phuket is safe to visit once again.”







The Middle East is an important source market for TAT given its high purchasing power. In 2019, more than 130,000 tourists from this market visited Thailand, often as a family group, and stayed an average of 8-10 days. They have a particular love for Phuket’s natural beauty, and appreciate the area’s rich arts and culture, as well as the shopping on offer.



TAT hopes the hosting of this influencer and blogger group will help promote Phuket and Thailand in the Middle East with the message that the country is reopening to tourism with the health and safety of visitors being a top priority.



















