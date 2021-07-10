Notes to foreigners on 14-day restrictions in Bangkok and neighboring provinces effective Monday

Thailand’s latest update on the newest round of COVID-19 restrictions announced for Bangkok and the five surrounding provinces – Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon, which will be effective for 14 days starting from Monday, 12 July until Sunday, 25 July.







Published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette today (10 July), Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) committee resolved to impose the restrictions following a rapid spike in new cases and deaths.

The newest round of restrictions are as follows:

People are asked to remain at home between 21.00-04.00 Hrs. and only to go out if necessary. This is in place in Bangkok, and the five surrounding provinces – Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon – as well as four Southern Thai provinces – Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat.







Specifically for Bangkok, and the five surrounding provinces, the latest restrictions and measures include:

-As much as possible, government agencies are asked to have their employees work from home, while private companies are encouraged to apply a similar measure.

-Take-away services are only allowed up until 20.00 Hrs. at restaurants and eateries, including those in shopping malls, hotels, convenience stores, and street vendors.

-Department stores, shopping malls, and community malls are allowed to open until 20.00 Hrs., and only for supermarkets, food and beverage outlets, banks and financial counters, pharmacies, phone and telecommunication shops, and vaccination centers.







-Convenience stores, flea markets, night markets and shopping streets are allowed to open up until 20.00 Hrs, and must close nightly from 20.00-04.00 Hrs.

-Public parks, outdoor sports venues can open for exercise up until 20.00 Hrs.

-Thai traditional massage shops (including foot massage services), spas, beauty clinics and health-related shops are asked to close temporarily. Beauty salons and barber shops are allowed to open with strict health measures.

-Public and private organizations as well as people are asked to avoid any activities prone to the spread of disease where the number of attendees exceed 5 people.

-All public transport to reduce or limit daily operation at night-time from 21.00-04.00 Hrs.

-People are discouraged from undertaking interprovincial travel.

As usual, people nationwide are asked to continue abiding by the health and safety measures in place; such as, wearing a face mask at all times while outside of their residence, regularly washing hands with soap and water/cleaning alcohol, and avoiding unnecessary close contact with others. (TAT)



















